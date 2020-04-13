coronavirus new york city

Beloved NY Post sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Post announced Sunday that longtime sports photographer Anthony Causi died of the coronavirus.

Causi was 48, and a fixture in the New York sports world. He spent more than 25 years at the New York Post.

If there was a big sporting event - or any sporting event in New York, he was there. It is his kindness that the sports world will never forget.

Causi leaves behind his wife Romina and their two young children.

