Beloved NY Post sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Post announced Sunday that longtime sports photographer Anthony Causi died of the coronavirus.Causi was 48, and a fixture in the New York sports world. He spent more than 25 years at the New York Post.If there was a big sporting event - or any sporting event in New York, he was there. It is his kindness that the sports world will never forget.Causi leaves behind his wife Romina and their two young children.