Beloved NY Post sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus

Causi was 48, and a fixture in the New York sports world. He spent more than 25 years at the New York Post.
If there was a big sporting event - or any sporting event in New York, he was there. It is his kindness that the sports world will never forget.
Causi leaves behind his wife Romina and their two young children.
