Coronavirus News: News: NYC Triathlon goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the second year in a row, organizers have canceled the New York City Triathlon, but for two very different reasons.

This year, there is a plan to make the race virtual.

Thousands of athletes have gathered in NYC every year since 2001 for the New York City Triathlon.

Although last summer's event was canceled due to heat, for the second year in a row, the event will not take place in its traditional format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, organizers have transformed the race into a virtual even and a duathlon instead of a triathlon.

Participants must sign up by Sunday and complete the events by Sunday including a 1-mile run, a 25-mile bike like normal and a 10K to finish it off.

