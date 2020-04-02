coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Former NY Giant's Quarterback Eli Manning thanks hospital workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Workers battling the worst of this virus at New York-Presbyterian Hospital received a giant thank you.

"We cannot thank you enough and just want you to know how much we all appreciate what you're doing for the benefit of so many others," said Eli Manning, former New York Giant. "So please, stay safe, stay healthy, and God bless."

The message from retired quarterback Eli Manning was played during the hospital's morning briefing Wednesday.

He told workers to stay safe and stay healthy while battling on the front lines.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakqueens newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New York City racing against time as death toll mounts
Coronavirus: Apollo Amateur Night accepting digital submissions
High school seniors turn to virtual college tours amid coronavirus
Former NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to serve as COVID-19 advisor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows NYC hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
New guidelines for EMS in NYC show grim reality of COVID-19 crisis
Crews ready Meadowlands field hospital for patients
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies of coronavirus complications
NJ native, musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus
Multiple vehicle accident sends one crashing into store
AccuWeather: Breezy sunshine and clouds
Show More
New York City racing against time as death toll mounts
Take a look inside the USNS Comfort
Cuomo on COVID-19: 'We're looking at another month of this'
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
NJ hospital EKG technician dies from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News