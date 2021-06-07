reopen nyc

'Springsteen on Broadway' returns to the Great White Way this June

By Eyewitness News
Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "The Boss" is back! Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre.

Shows begin Saturday June 26, with additional performances taking place through September 4.

Tickets for Springsteen on Broadway will go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 12 p.m. ET through the show's official ticketing provider SeatGeek at https://seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.

"I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I'm thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway," Springsteen said.

Proceeds from Opening Night of Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.



The Broadway show is based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography "Born to Run."

Springsteen on Broadway is described as "a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories."

The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018.

Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

For more information visit brucespringsteen.net or jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.

----------
