31-year-old man arrested following stabbing death of 61-year-old in Bronx apartment building

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a 61-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside apartment building in the Fordham section of the Bronx last week.

Gregory Hightower, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Tyrone Padilla.

According to officials, Padilla went to unlock his apartment door, when he was stabbed in the neck. He was also stabbed in the side before collapsing on the landing between the lobby and the second floor.

Marcus Solis has more on the investigation.

He died on the way to the hospital.

The victim was autistic, had OCD, family members told detectives, and was known in the neighborhood to pick up random objects.

Detectives believe he may have picked up the suspect's backpack, based on surveillance video recovered.

Angered at that, they believe, the man chased the victim northbound on Creston Avenue and stabbed him twice, in the back and back of the neck.

A large dagger, possibly the murder weapon, was found at the scene

The backpack was never recovered.

