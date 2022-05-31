Man in hospital after being stabbed on F train in DUMBO

Two men were arguing on a northbound F train around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
That's when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in either the chest or shoulder. The victim struck the suspect in the head causing bleeding, according to police.
The train was stopped at York Street in DUMBO and the suspect fled.
EMS transported the victim to Brooklyn Hospital Center in stable condition.
Police say the suspect is described as Black in his 20s with a black long sleeve shirt and mustard-colored pants.
Southbound F and Metropolitan Av-bound M trains are running with delays after NYPD finished an investigation at York St.
Southbound F trains have resumed making regular stops between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Jay St-MetroTech.
ALSO READ: Tips to beat the heat as summer-like weather arrives
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip