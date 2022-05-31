Man in hospital after being stabbed on F train in DUMBO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11911392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- In another incident of violence on the subway, a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon aboard a train in Brooklyn.Two men were arguing on a northbound F train around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.That's when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in either the chest or shoulder. The victim struck the suspect in the head causing bleeding, according to police.The train was stopped at York Street in DUMBO and the suspect fled.EMS transported the victim to Brooklyn Hospital Center in stable condition.Police say the suspect is described as Black in his 20s with a black long sleeve shirt and mustard-colored pants.Southbound F and Metropolitan Av-bound M trains are running with delays after NYPD finished an investigation at York St.Southbound F trains have resumed making regular stops between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Jay St-MetroTech.----------