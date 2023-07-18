Staten Island Ferry offers limited to no service amid staffing shortage

Department of Transportation officials say this is due to a significant number of crew call-outs

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Commuters should expect limited to no service for the Staten Island Ferry Tuesday morning.

Department of Transportation officials say this is due to a significant number of crew call-outs. They say these are "inconveniencing tens of thousands of daily riders."

Departures will happen hourly out of St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of Whitehall Terminal until further notice.

The New York City Ferry will offer free ferry service Tuesday morning between Wall St / Pier 11 in Lower Manhattan and St George on Staten Island. The New York City ferry is capable of carrying thousands more passengers than the Staten Island ferry.

Officials say normal St. George Terminal service to Battery Park City and Midtown West is suspended.

Union officials say the city has been aware of ferry staffing shortages for years without properly addressing the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

