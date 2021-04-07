Fire damages apartments, leaves 2 injured on Staten Island

The blaze broke out before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
NewsCopter 7 was over Narrows Road North as flames and heavy smoke poured from a third floor apartment.
Two people suffered injuries which appeared to non-life-threatening.
There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.
