Hazmat crews recover lithium-ion battery from scene Staten Island fire; over 20 firefighters hurt

Morgan Norwood has the latest on a house fire on Staten Island that left 22 firefighters injured, including three who suffered serious injuries.

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Hazmat crews were called to recover a lithium-ion battery from the scene of a fire on Staten Island.

Over 20 firefighters were injured after the fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday at the home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights.

Firefighters say the battery is not the cause of the fire and investigators are still working to see what happened.

All of the firefighters who were injured are expected to make full recoveries.

Crews ran into the home to battle the blaze from inside when the roof in the back of the house collapsed, sending debris onto them.

The wind also played a factor -- blowing the fire intensely into the building right at the firefighters.

Two became trapped. One jumped from the second-floor balcony. The other, a lieutenant, had to be rescued.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said the third was possibly hit in the head by falling plaster, which knocked off his face mask causing the firefighter to take in a good amount of smoke.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the families who are without homes.

