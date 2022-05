Uvalde Shooting: Warriors' Steve Kerr says we can't get numb to this, calls on senators to act

EMBED >More News Videos Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a stand against gun violence during a Tuesday press conference, while paying tribute to those killed in the Atlanta and Boulder mass shootings.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr passionately and furiously called on senators to take action during a press conference Tuesday after at least 18 students and one teacher were tragically killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Kerr, whose own father was a victim of gun violence, appeared visibly frustrated as he told reporters he would not talk about basketball and yet address what occurred some 400 miles away from Dallas where the Warriors will play the Mavericks Tuesday night."Since we left shoot around, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here, as well as a teacher," he said. "And in the last 10 days, we've had elderly black people killed in a supermarket, in Buffalo."He went on to mention the deadly shooting of churchgoers in Southern California that killed a man trying to stop the gunman and injured several others."When are we going to do something?" he asked. "I'm tired. I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences, to the devastated families that are out there. I'm so tired of the excuse, but I'm sorry, I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough."The head coach then called out the 50 senators, saying they have refused to vote on the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 (HR8), which would require background checks for every firearm sale."So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you -- are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers?" said an emotional Kerr.He went on to say that the 50 senators in Washington, D.C. who refuse to vote on H.R.8 are holding Americans hostage since a majority support the bill."You realize that 90% of Americans, regardless of the political party, want background checks, universal background checks," Kerr said. "Ninety percent of us. They won't vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power. It's pathetic. I have had enough."As Kerr closed out his remarks, he called on everyone to think about their own child, grandchild, mother, or father and think about how they would feel if this happened to them."We can't get numb to this," he said. "We can't sit here and just read about it and go, 'Well, a moment of silence.'"