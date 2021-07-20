Stoop collapses outside 3-story brownstone in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10899494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports from Moriches where a bull is on the loose.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Officials are on the scene after a stoop collapsed in front of a building in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at a three-story brownstone on 626 Carlton Avenue.A preliminary investigation revealed the decorative stone arch from above the front door crashed onto the front stoop.The stairs leading into the home crumbled under the force of the collapse.Fortunately no injuries were reported.Inspectors are conducting a structural stability inspection of the building.Residents have been temporarily evacuated.----------