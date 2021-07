ABC7 Unite: STooPS program returns to Brooklyn this weekend

MORE ABC 7 UNITE

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The celebratedprogram is making its return Saturday in Brooklyn.The program highlights local performers and visual artists for an afternoon of dance, music, spoken word, theater, visual art, conversations, workshops and more.There's a block party atmosphere where people can take it all in at their own pace.Neighbors and artists also get to mingle with others from the community."Most of our artists are based in Bed-Stuy and so they get a way to interact with their neighbors in a way that they not have normally been able to because a lot of artists will travel to Manhattan to show their work," founder Kendra Ross said.Organizers hope that when neighbors are no longer strangers, it helps foster a more welcoming and supportive community.Attendees can begin the crawl at 398 Hancock Street or the Hancock T&T Community Garden located at 322-324 Hancock Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.The event will also be live-streamed on Zoom and Instagram.