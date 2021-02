71-year-old woman punched in yet another random unprovoked subway attack

EMBED >More News Videos A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 71-year-old woman was punched in the face in yet another random unprovoked attack in the New York City subway system Tuesday.It happened shortly before noon on the platform of the A/C/E line at the Times Square station.The suspect punched the woman in the side of the face, jumped onto a train, and fled the scene.He is said to be in his 40s wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black mask.The victim was evaluated at the scene.It's just the latest in a string of subway crimes that has prompted the NYPD to add more than 600 officers to the transit system Last weekend, a homeless man allegedly stabbed and killed two people on the A train.Police say they used surveillance video and a victim's statement to track down 21-year-old Rigoberto Lopez, who has a history of mental illness.Another man was stabbed on the 1 train platform at Christopher Street last week, and in January, police body camera footage showed the moment someone tried to shove a woman in front of a moving train Other recent incidents also include a February 3 slashing in the East Village, where Noel Quintana received a face laceration on the L train."I was scared because I thought I was going to die," he said. "And nobody helped me."Police say they will be riding trains more frequently, and the MTA is calling for even more officers in the subway system.They say the real crisis has to do with the number of mentally ill people roaming free underground.----------