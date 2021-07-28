Suspect identified after mom dies following fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery

Mom in coma after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman who has been in a coma ever since she fell down the subway stairs during an attempted robbery has died and now police have identified the man they are looking for.

Than Wtwe Than had been in the hospital since the incident at the Canal Street station on July 17.

Police say the 58-year-old victim was with her 22-year-old son walking up the subway stairs when a thief grabbed his backpack and knocked him down.

The force of the grab sent both mother and son tumbling down the stairs.

Her son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, said he frantically yelled for help and there was a lot of blood.

The mother, who worked as a seamstress making aprons, suffered severe brain injury. She underwent surgery and remains in a coma at Bellevue Hospital.

Police are still searching for the man they believe escaped into the subway system after the attack.

He was identified Wednesday as 52-year-old David Robinson.

It's not yet clear if any words were exchanged or if the victims were targeted because of their race.

They are from Burma and moved to New York City three years ago.

Her son told Eyewitness News last week that he now fears for his safety and is afraid to ride the subway.

"She meant the world to me," Hein said.

Click here if you would like to help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

