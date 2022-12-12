City council, NYPD and transit officials to hold subway safety meeting

The joint oversight hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Monday. Johny Fernandez reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Council will hold a joint oversight hearing with the NYPD and city transit president on subway safety Monday morning.

The hearing will happen just hours after a man was slashed while riding the subway in Manhattan.

It's coming at a time when many New Yorkers say they don't feel safe on trains after an increase in violent attacks on the trains this year.

The latest incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when a man was slashed with a boxcutter at a station not far from city hall.

Police say a 64-year-old man was slashed on the nose with a box cutter after an argument with another man on a northbound 4 train.

After the fight - police say the victim fled into the Bowling Green station. The suspect took off last seen wearing a green jacket.

The MTA announced crime in the transit system dropped 13% last month compared to October.

In the month of November, we had a couple weeks where we had the lowest rate of crimes per million riders that we've had since before Covid," MTA chair Janno Lieber said. "This is by no means time to declare victory. but we are in the right direction."

Since September state and local leaders have unveiled plans to make sure all New Yorkers are safe in the public transit system.

Some of those plans include adding cameras to every subway car and having more cops on subway platforms across the city.

Lieber noted the additional officers on the platform have already had a visible impact on transit crime.

The NYPD has been great," Lieber said. "What happened a couple weeks ago, I don't want folks to forget that the governor and mayor stepped to the podium and announced they were putting 1,200 more cops into the transit system. And lo and behold, the month that followed, transit crime went down 13 percent."

The council meeting will be held at 11 a.m.

