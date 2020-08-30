Man slashed in face after dispute on subway train in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect is on the loose after a man was slashed across the face on a subway train in Brooklyn Friday night.
The incident happened on a southbound 5 train near the Sterling Street subway station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Police say a 68-year old male victim got into a verbal dispute with the suspect that escalated into a physical confrontation.
The suspect then brandished a knife, slashed the victim on the left side of his face causing a severe laceration and fled the scene, authorities say.
EMS responded and transported the victim to Kings County hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police are searching for suspect who is described as a male, 20-30 years of age.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
