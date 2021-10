Arrest made in deadly Queens subway stabbing

EMBED >More News Videos Diana Rocco reports on the shooting in Times Square.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested the suspect who they say was behind a deadly subway stabbing in Queens.Mark Albano, 34, was charged with murder.He is accused of killing a man who was homeless.The incident happened April 23 at the Grand Avenue Newton Station in Elmhurst.Authorities say they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper chest and shoulder area on the southbound platform of the M/R line.----------