Arrest made in deadly Queens subway stabbing

Mark Albano, 34, was charged with murder.
He is accused of killing a man who was homeless.
The incident happened April 23 at the Grand Avenue Newton Station in Elmhurst.
Authorities say they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper chest and shoulder area on the southbound platform of the M/R line.
