Arrest made in deadly Queens subway stabbing

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested the suspect who they say was behind a deadly subway stabbing in Queens.

Mark Albano, 34, was charged with murder.

He is accused of killing a man who was homeless.

The incident happened April 23 at the Grand Avenue Newton Station in Elmhurst.

Authorities say they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper chest and shoulder area on the southbound platform of the M/R line.

