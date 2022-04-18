Renewed push to make NYC subways and streets safer

It comes amid a spike in crime in the city's subway system, including last week's mass shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, that left more than two dozen people injured.
Crime is going up as ridership is going down.
Subway ridership is currently at just 60% of pre-pandemic levels.
NYPC Commissioner Keechant Sewell says there have been 280,000 inspections in the subway since the start of this year.
But the crime levels continue to rise across the five boroughs, up 30% from this time last year.
Shootings are up 16%.
Mayor Eric Adams says more needs to be done to stop the flow of illegal guns, including untraceable ghost guns, into the city.
The mayor and police commissioner addressed subway safety concerns over the weekend, after that mass shooting on a crowded subway train Tuesday in Sunset Park.
Ten people were shot and a total of 29 people hurt.
62-year-old Frank James was arrested the next day and is being held without bond.
"There were a number of avenues we pursued to try to locate Mr. James," Commissioner Sewell said on Sunday. "We disseminated his picture - made the strategic decision to disseminate his picture. We had a number of people looking for him, hundreds of detectives looking for him. One of the key factors, our force multiplier - which are the eyes and ears of New Yorkers."
Monday afternoon New Yorkers will hold another candlelight vigil near the scene of that the subway shooting.
It is being billed as a rally for gun control - and for an end to gun violence.
