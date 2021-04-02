Man randomly sucker-punched on Bronx sidewalk, attacker takes off on bus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a brutal and apparently random attack in the Bronx.The attacker sucker-punched a 61-year-old man in the face, knocking him out.It happened Monday at 11:45 a.m. on East Burnside Avenue in University Heights.The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital for a cut to his lip and swelling to his head.Police say the suspect took off on a BX40 bus.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------