Man randomly sucker-punched on Bronx sidewalk, attacker takes off on bus

The attacker sucker-punched a 61-year-old man in the face, knocking him out.
It happened Monday at 11:45 a.m. on East Burnside Avenue in University Heights.
The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital for a cut to his lip and swelling to his head.
Police say the suspect took off on a BX40 bus.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
