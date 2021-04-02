Man randomly sucker-punched on Bronx sidewalk, attacker takes off on bus

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man randomly sucker-punched in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a brutal and apparently random attack in the Bronx.

The attacker sucker-punched a 61-year-old man in the face, knocking him out.

It happened Monday at 11:45 a.m. on East Burnside Avenue in University Heights.

The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital for a cut to his lip and swelling to his head.

Police say the suspect took off on a BX40 bus.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
EMBED More News Videos

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
university heightsbronxnew york cityassaultattack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Entertainment venues welcome audiences back in NY
Man with wife and son attacked in Central Park
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
4 Long Island beach towns say they'll opt out of legalized pot
Beware of COVID vaccine survey scams
Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from NYC building
NYC officials warn against large Easter gatherings due to COVID
Show More
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold
COVID Updates: Vaccines will eventually outpace strands, officials say
Parents want justice after hit-and-run driver left 13-year-old on side of road
Turkey leaves path of destruction inside Connecticut home
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
More TOP STORIES News