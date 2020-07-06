Reopening New Jersey: Summer camps resume in NJ

Several new safety protocols have been put in place.
Some of the requirements include screening campers for illness, checking temperatures, keeping consistently small groups that always stay together with counselors and using masks.
Camps must send their COVID-19 policy plans to the state -- at least 24 hours before opening.
