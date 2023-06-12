New York City's Summer Streets program will now take place in all five boroughs.

Summer Streets expands to 20 miles of car-free open space and will include Harlem for 1st time

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The smoky haze is gone, temperatures are rising and summer is just around the corner along with this year's Summer Streets program.

New Yorkers will get to enjoy 20 miles of car-free streets and summer fun over five Saturdays between July and August.

The city partnered with the DOT to expand the program by doubling its size and will now include Harlem for the first time.

A $375 million investment will help create vibrant, accessible public spaces across the city.

This year's program is the largest since the Summer Streets launched in 2008 and continues to focus on equity.

"Something special happens when we open our streets to New Yorkers - so this year, we're more than doubling the size of the Summer Streets programming and offering 20 miles of car-free streets across all five boroughs," Mayor Adams said. "This is a bold new vision for public space in New York City - a bold new way of empowering residents, supporting local businesses, and creating open spaces. Every single New Yorker deserves access to safe, free, open space, and this administration is making it happen."

More than 500,000 people walked, ran, cycled or played on Summer Streets last year.

This year the program will operate during its traditional hours between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on the following streets:

Saturday, July 29: Queens and Staten Island

Summer Streets in Queens will run along Vernon Boulevard, from 44th Drive to 30th Drive, while the program in Staten Island will run along Richmond Terrace from York Avenue to Bard Avenue.

Saturday, August 5, 12, and 19: Manhattan

In Manhattan the program will extend the traditional route from Brooklyn Bridge all the way into Harlem, traveling along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue up to 109th Street; on Central Park North from Fifth Avenue to Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard; and finally along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard from 110th Street to 125th Street.

Saturday, August 26: Brooklyn and the Bronx

Summer Streets in Brooklyn will travel along Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, connecting Prospect Heights and Brownsville along the same route as the Caribbean Day Parade.

In the Bronx, the Grand Concourse will be open, from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway.

WABC is an official broadcast partner of Summer Streets.

ALSO READ Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee become 1st nonbinary actors to win a Tony Awards

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip