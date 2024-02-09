Super Bowl food recipes that won't break your budget

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- With beefed-up prices on some Super Bowl food classics, Nina Pineda shares menu ideas that won't break your budget.
Chef Melanie Landano at Mel's Butcher Box in Tenafly, New Jersey has recipes for Kansas City BBQ Ribs and Crispy California Ranch Buffalo Chicken Slides to represent the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
5 tablespoons sugar
4 tablespoons sweet paprika
3 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
Use your favorite BBQ sauce
1. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, paprika, kosher salt, lemon pepper seasoning, and garlic. Rub the seasoning generously on the rack of ribs.
2. Cook the ribs slowly at 350 degrees for approximately 3.5 to 4 hours covered.
3. Take the ribs out, coat the rack of ribs with BBQ sauce, and put them back in the oven for 30 minutes.
4. Transfer the ribs to a cutting board and cut them into 2-3 bone sections. Serve with BBQ sauce on the side.
1 3oz pre-breaded chicken tender
1oz Buffalo sauce
1oz shredded lettuce
2oz sliced dill pickles
1.5oz ranch dressing
1 Martin's potato slider roll
1. Preheat oil in a large pot to 350 degrees.
2. Place breaded chicken in a fryer.
3. Fry defrosted breaded chicken in a fryer for approximately 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches over 165F.
4. Toss chicken breast in Buffalo sauce until coated.
5. Place on the bottom part of Martin's bun
6. Add ranch dressing on top of chicken breast.
7. Add lettuce and pickles.
