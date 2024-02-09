Super Bowl food recipes that won't break your budget

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- With beefed-up prices on some Super Bowl food classics, Nina Pineda shares menu ideas that won't break your budget.

Chef Melanie Landano at Mel's Butcher Box in Tenafly, New Jersey has recipes for Kansas City BBQ Ribs and Crispy California Ranch Buffalo Chicken Slides to represent the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Mel's Kansas City BBQ Ribs

Ingredients for Rub

5 tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons sweet paprika

3 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

To Glaze Ribs

Use your favorite BBQ sauce

Cooking Procedure

1. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, paprika, kosher salt, lemon pepper seasoning, and garlic. Rub the seasoning generously on the rack of ribs.

2. Cook the ribs slowly at 350 degrees for approximately 3.5 to 4 hours covered.

3. Take the ribs out, coat the rack of ribs with BBQ sauce, and put them back in the oven for 30 minutes.

4. Transfer the ribs to a cutting board and cut them into 2-3 bone sections. Serve with BBQ sauce on the side.

Mel's Crispy California Ranch Buffalo Chicken Slider

Ingredients

1 3oz pre-breaded chicken tender

1oz Buffalo sauce

1oz shredded lettuce

2oz sliced dill pickles

1.5oz ranch dressing

1 Martin's potato slider roll

Cooking Procedure

1. Preheat oil in a large pot to 350 degrees.

2. Place breaded chicken in a fryer.

3. Fry defrosted breaded chicken in a fryer for approximately 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches over 165F.

4. Toss chicken breast in Buffalo sauce until coated.

5. Place on the bottom part of Martin's bun

6. Add ranch dressing on top of chicken breast.

7. Add lettuce and pickles.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.