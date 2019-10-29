superstorm sandy

Superstorm Sandy anniversary: Memorable videos, photos from storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On October 29, 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages.

The storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S., and lives across the Tri-State area were forever changed.

Sandy remains the costliest natural disaster to hit the New York area.

WATCH: Iconic moments from Superstorm Sandy, including the roller coaster in Seaside Heights, newborn babies being evacuated from Manhattan hospitals, and dramatic rescues


(1 of 6)

Newscopter 7 over Seaside Heights right after Superstorm Sandy


The storm was blamed for at least 48 deaths in New York and 12 in New Jersey -- and more than $71 billion in damage in this country alone.

Eight years later, parts of our area are still recovering, and there are images that will always stay with us.

Night Before Sandy: October 28, 2012 news coverage


WABC-TV covers storm preps on October 28, 2012 -- the day before Superstorm Sandy made landfall in New Jersey.


More lasting images:

Additionally, the Eyewitness News team reflected on the disaster and our coverage on the 5-year anniversary in 2017.
Reflections of Superstorm Sandy 5 years later


