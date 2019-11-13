Suspicious fire burns through Jersey City home, spreads to 3 others

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through a home in Jersey City before spreading to three others, and officials are calling it suspicious.The fire broke out in a home on Neptune Avenue at around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.Police arrived to the scene first and attempted to enter the home, but were forced out by heavy smoke.Those two officers were treated for smoke inhalation. Embers from the fire spread to three other buildings that also caught fire. It was a challenge for firefighters."It's just a lot of fire, it went to three alarms so we need a lot of troops here to advance a lot of hose lines. We were going from the interior of the building at the time, we did have to pull some people out once they realized the fire was below them, we had to start rerouting the lines to the basement, where we thought most of the fire was. It was already spreading to two other buildings," said Chief Steven McGill, Jersey City Fire Department.Firefighters were able to quickly put those flames out. The investigation into the cause of the fire is just beginning."Right now the fire is suspicious. We believe it started in 220, in the basement," Chief McGill said. "The building is a building that has been watched by the street crimes unit in the police department. So we are looking at what was going on in that building at the time."McGill added that sometimes people are staying inside the building that are not authorized to be there is suspected drug activity.Fifteen people are now homeless. One home was completely destroyed and the other three suffered damage.----------