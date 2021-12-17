Suspect arrested after several swastikas spray-painted in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Search for vandal who spray-painted swastikas in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man accused of a hateful vandalism spree in Lower Manhattan was arrested on Thursday.

Police said that James Ryan, 39, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated harassment and criminal mischief as a hate crime.



Video released earlier in the week showed the vandal drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall at the corner of Beekman Street and Park Row on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the next night, on December 14 at 10:09 p.m., the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue. He was spotted fleeing northbound on Morris Street.

He's also accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane back on December 3.



Governor Kathy Hochul was so outraged by this crime spree, she released a statement:

"I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the Brooklyn Bridge - City Hall subway station. No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism. An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers. We are united in saying that hate has no home here in New York. I am directing the New York State Police to assist in this ongoing investigation."

