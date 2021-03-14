tiempo

Tiempo: Navigating the shorter tax filing season, celebrating Women's History Month

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, tax season kicked off in February after a delay of more than two weeks past its regular start date.

The filing window is shorter this year and there are many changes.

The IRS also announced that all first and second stimulus checks have been sent, so if you didn't receive your stimulus payments or received a partial payment, you will still have to claim them on your 2020 tax return.

Host Joe Torres speaks with Alberto Ortiz from ATAX, a full-service national tax preparation and business services franchise, which serves its clients in English and Espanol.

Ortizoffers some helpful tips for filing this year and what changes to look out for.

Plus, in celebration of Women's History Month, we introduce you to "Las Qoyas,"a trio of Latinas who own a Peruvian food catering service in Manhattan.

"Las Qoyas" means "Queens" in Quechua, the Peruvian Inca language.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the trio reinvented themselves and have generated some success in light of all the challenges.

Joe talks to Magaly Ponce and Vanessa Ponce, the chefs at QoyasNYC.

