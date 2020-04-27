Coronavirus News: 28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYC Department of Education announced Monday that 68 school employees have died of COVID-19, including 28 teachers.Officials said eight employees have died since last week.In addition three central office employees, the 65 school-based employees include:-28 are teachers-25 are paraprofessionals-2 are administrators-2 are facilities staff-2 are school aides-2 are guidance counselors-2 are food service staffers-1 is a parent coordinator-1 is a School Computer Technology Specialist"This list does not include some of the incredible members of our school communities who are not DOE employees, like school safety agents. We are supporting schools that have experiences these losses, and share our deepest condolences with their communities and loved ones who have experienced these heartbreaking losses," officials said.