Police seek suspect who groped 13-year-old girl on 'M101' bus in Harlem

The victim who was assaulted by the suspect was a 13-year-old girl.

HARLEM (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who groped a teenager on a bus in Manhattan last week.

Authorities say the incident happened onboard the M101 bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

The victim was a 13-year-old girl.

The NYPD has released images of the suspect in the hopes that the public can help identify him.

Police say he got off the bus after the incident and proceeded to get on the subway at the 125th Street station.

