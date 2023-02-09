WABC-TV's 'Tiempo' celebrates 40th anniversary with special episode reuniting hosts

The special episode will air and stream Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET on WABC-TV Channel 7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Tiempo," the Emmy Award-winning public affairs program dedicated to issues of interest to the Hispanic community in the New York metropolitan area, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The English-language morning talk show airs weekly on WABC-TV New York on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET. "Tiempo" is hosted by the Emmy Award-winning Joe Torres, WABC-TV's longstanding news anchor and reporter, who also anchors the station's Saturday and Sunday night newscasts with Sandra Bookman. A native New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage, Torres has been hosting the show for over 20 years. A special anniversary edition of "Tiempo" will air and stream Sunday, Feb. 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

"Tiempo" has been serving the Hispanic community for 40 years, keeping its viewers informed and up to date on topics that matter the most to Latinos in the New York area," said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager of WABC and the first Hispanic woman to hold the position. "I cannot begin to express how proud I am to be part of this truly momentous occasion and to be at the helm of this historic program that has served the Hispanic community so well. We look forward to continuing to bring 'Tiempo''s thought-provoking, impactful and informative format to its viewers and to deliver critical information to the greater communities we serve."

The special edition of "Tiempo" airing Sunday, Feb. 12, will feature three former hosts as guests: David Novarro, Anna Carbonell and Miguel Pérez.

Emmy Award-winning journalist David Novarro currently anchors ABC7 Eyewitness News at noon and 4 p.m. Novarro helped grow the Eyewitness News community affairs show "Tiempo" and served as a co-host for many years. Novarro started his career with Eyewitness News and rose through the ranks to become a reporter. He was later named New Jersey bureau correspondent and became a news anchor of Eyewitness News Sunday Morning.

Anna Carbonell hosted and produced the Sunday morning talk show for more than 13 years on ABC7.

Miguel Pérez has spent his career covering the issues and concerns of America's Latino population. In 1983, he served as one of the first co-hosts of "Tiempo."

In addition to interviews with the former hosts of "Tiempo," there will be featured snippets of segments looking back at "Tiempo" from its inception in 1983. For context, there will also be an interview with Centro, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, that will focus on the evolution of the Latino population in NYC since 1983.

Additionally, "Tiempo" will receive congratulatory 40th anniversary video messages from such Hispanic luminaries as father-and-son duo, Luis Miranda and Lin-Manuel Miranda - songwriter, actor, singer, filmmaker, rapper and playwright best known for creating the Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights." Latino actor/musician Ruben Blades will join them. Congressman Ritchie Torres, Senator Bob Menendez, NY Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez and NY Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Ruben Diaz Jr. and Sunny Hostin will also make video appearances for the occasion.

The special anniversary edition of "Tiempo" will air and stream Sunday, Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m. ET. It will also be available on demand on abc7ny.com/tiempo and the WABC-TV streaming app for Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire/Google TV, along with archival content and extended interviews from the special.