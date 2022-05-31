9-year-old says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom, recounts seeing gunman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11909748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Funerals began Monday for some of the victims in the Uvalde, Texas school massacre. They'll be taking place almost every single day for the next two and a half weeks.

This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. Siria Arizmendi via AP

Justin Finch has more on the funerals for the school shooting victims and the investigation in Texas.

Video taken outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting officers that they were receiving calls from kids.

Since 2017, mass shootings in the United States -- described as shooting incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed -- have nearly doubled year over year. Already, there have been 212 mass shooting incidents in 2022 -- a 50% increase from 141 shootings in May 2017. The graphic above shows the number of shooting incidents per state. Mobile users: Click here to see our map of mass shootings in the US from the last five years

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.