Bronx communities gather together to support those in need this Thanksgiving

By Diana Rocco
THE BRONX (WABC) -- As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, communities in the Bronx comes together to help feed those most in need.

Volunteers at Bronxworks Pantry on the Grand Concourse partnered with Food Bank of New York to pack hundreds of boxes of food including a thanksgiving turkey.

These boxes will go to families who might otherwise go without.

"In my district I have families that have many kids, said Bronx Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner. "I want to make sure no one is going hungry on Thanksgiving."

Further south in Hunts Point volunteers packed Thanksgiving dinners for thousands with the help of Baldor, a food distributor located in the south Bronx.

The lines started early this year and stretched around three blocks as hundreds waited for this year's meal.

Many waiting more than four hours in the cold.



