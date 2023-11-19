Tom Negovan has the dos and don’ts about travelling during the Thanksgiving week.

Thanksgiving travel 2023: What to know about traveling for the holiday weekend

Thanksgiving is just days away, and millions of Americans are leaving home for the holiday.

Whether by plane, train or automobiles, experts are predicting a record-setting travel week.

The Transportation Security Administration expects about 30 million passengers to fly between the start of the travel weekend (Nov. 17) and Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

AAA, meanwhile, projects this year's travel will see an increase of 2.3% from last year, marking the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since it began tracking travel in 2000.

As the busiest travel season arrives in full swing, there are a few things to consider.

Here's everything you need to know about Thanksgiving travel this week:

Best, worst days to fly and drive

AAA projects 4.7 million travelers will fly over Thanksgiving -- a 6.6% increase from last year. This would mark the highest number of people flying for Thanksgiving since 2005.

The busiest and most expensive days to fly before Thanksgiving will be Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to AAA.

The best day to go to the airport for Thanksgiving is Monday, Nov. 20, when flights will be 12% cheaper than on Nov. 22, according to Expedia.

When it comes to the road, AAA predicts 55.4 million people will drive 50 miles or farther from home for Thanksgiving -- a 2.3% increase from last year. The busiest day on the roads is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to transportation analytics company INRIX.

The best times to travel during the peak Thanksgiving period are on Wednesday morning and Sunday morning, AAA says.

How busy will airline travel be?

After the travel rush caused widespread flight cancellations last year, airlines believe they're ready and have hired on tens of thousands of new employees.

American Airlines has both expanded its schedule for the busy holiday period and enlisted larger planes to handle the high volume of travelers. while United has added more than 550,000 seats to meet the increased demand of the holidays.

Because each airline is different, the DOT has a dashboard where travelers can read what each airline will give you if the delay or cancellation is their fault.

What you can and cannot pack in your carry-on

With food on everyone's mind ahead of the holiday, you might be wondering what you can bring.

Baked goods like pies, cakes and brownies can be carried through a TSA checkpoint. Casseroles, fresh fruits and vegetables and spices are all acceptable as well.

The following foods should go in your checked baggage: cranberry sauce, liquids like wine or champagne, canned fruit or vegetables and preserves/jams/jellies.

Looming storms to look out for

A major storm will cross the country beginning on the west coast will travel into the Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday.

We have an AccuWeather Alert for the New York City and Tri-State area Tuesday into Wednesday, when millions of people are likely to be traveling.

The good news however is that Thanksgiving should be dry in the New York City area, but chilly. Post-Thanksgiving travel the following weekend should be much quieter.

What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

If you're planning to shop before or after you eat this Thanksgiving, some retailers will keep their doors open while others will not.

Big Lots, CVS, Dollar General, Whole Foods, Starbucks and more announced that they'll be open on Turkey Day. However, Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale Club, Target, Walmart will close their doors. Check the full list for what will be open and closed.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving?

Don't feel like cooking or cleaning up this holiday? From Boston Market to Waffle House, there will be plenty of options this Nov. 23. For a full list, head here.

