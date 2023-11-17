AccuWeather Alert: Thanksgiving week storm threatens holiday travel

A storm crossing the country will reach the NYC, Tri-State area by Tuesday, just as Thanksgiving travel ramps up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Those hitting the roads, rails, or skies for Thanksgiving could have a difficult journey during the traditionally busiest pre-holiday travel days.

A major storm will cross the country beginning on the west coast this weekend and heading into the Plains and Gulf states by Sunday and Monday.

Friday ends the work week with more clouds. Dani Beckstrom has the AccuWeather forecast.

The New York City and Tri-State area will start off the week quiet on Monday but we have an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday, when millions of people are likely to be traveling.

The storm will spread heavy rain along the Interstate 95 corridor from the Carolinas to Maine.

Parts of northern New England may see some snow.

The rain should wrap up in our area Wednesday morning, but it will be windy in the afternoon.

If you are traveling upstate, the Buffalo area could see some significant lake effect snows Wednesday into Thursday. If bands of heavier snow develop, they can also have gusty winds associated with them and even localized near blizzard conditions.

RELATED: Everything to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This cross-country storm comes as the Transportation Security Administration said it expects its busiest holiday season ever.

The busiest and most expensive days to fly before Thanksgiving will be Tuesday and Wednesday according to AAA. The busiest day to drive is Wednesday.

The good news: Thanksgiving should be dry in the New York City area, but chilly. Post-Thanksgiving travel the following weekend should be much quieter.

Information from AccuWeather and ABC News

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

Air Quality Tracker

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.