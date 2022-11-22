Thanksgiving travel: Everything you need to know to get to your destination

Robert Sinclair from AAA has tips and advice before you travel this Thanksgiving holiday week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nearly 55 million people nationwide will be traveling to their Thanksgiving destination this week.

In fact, AAA predicts travel will be near pre-pandemic levels.

Here in the Tri-State, the Port Authority expects more than 6 million people will be traveling. They are urging everyone to plan ahead for heavy traffic and longer wait times at the airport.

In addition, the agency estimates more than 4 million vehicles will use the Port Authority's bridges and tunnels over the next six days.

Here's everything you need to know about Thanksgiving travel this week:

Airports & AirTrain

AirTrain JFK station Terminal 1 &2 has reopened for regular service following temporary closures due to New Terminal One construction. For AirTrain JFK service to terminals 1 and 2, customers should use the combined AirTrain JFK station Terminal 1 &2 (formerly Terminal 1 station).

John F. Kennedy International Airport's Green Garage is closed due to New Terminal One construction. Parking for terminals 1 and 2 is available at the Red Garage at Terminal 8.

At all hours, free shuttle buses operate between all LaGuardia Airport terminals for passengers and employees making terminal connections.

Passengers are encouraged to use the free LaGuardia Link Q70 bus service to and from the airport.

To help ease congestion at Newark Liberty International Airport, the Central Terminal Area (CTA) short-term parking is cashless. The change provides more payment options, including contactless payment and designated E-Z Pass lanes on entry and exit.Click here for parking availability and advanced parking reservations.

Due to limited parking space during peak travel season, travelers are encouraged to pre-book parking at the three major airports. Click here for airport parking information.

Bridges & Tunnels

Through 5 a.m. Monday, November 28, non-emergency lane closures are suspended at all Port Authority crossings, including overnight closures related to the Superstorm Sandy repair and resiliency project at the Holland Tunnel.

Midtown Bus Terminal & George Washington Bus Station

Customers should check for the most updated trip departure times and itineraries with their individual bus carriers, some of which may be operating on holiday schedules.

New Jersey Transit Trains & Buses

New Jersey Transit is adding extra service this Thanksgiving weekend, hoping to take some of the stress out of travel.

"Early getaway" service will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m., meaning extra trains and buses will be running.

Also starting Wednesday will be the family super saver, which allows two children 11 years old and younger to travel free with a fare-paying adult.

PATH:

From Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Monday, Nov. 28, the 9 and 23 St stations will be open overnight.

On Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, trains will operate every 15 minutes on the Journal Square to 33 St line via Hoboken between 7:10 a.m. and 10 a.m., and every 12 minutes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Newark to World Trade Center line will operate every 20 minutes between 7:20 a.m. and 11 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 25, trains will operate on a modified schedule as follows:

Newark to WTC: Every 10 minutes until 9:26 p.m., then every 15 minutes until 11:11 p.m.

Hoboken to 33 St: Every 10 minutes until 9:22 p.m., then every 15 minutes until 11:07 p.m.

Journal Square to 33 St: Every 10 minutes until 9:09 p.m., then every 15 minutes until 11:09 p.m.

WTC to Hoboken: Every 10 minutes until 9:28 p.m., then every 15 minutes until 10:41 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, trains will operate on their regular weekend schedules.

COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

The Port Authority continues to follow the guidance of the New York state and New Jersey public health authorities with respect to mask mandates at its public transportation facilities. Per current New York and New Jersey public health guidance, masks are no longer required at the agency's New York and New Jersey facilities, but masks are now optional and welcome for all who choose to wear them.

Masks also are no longer required on the interstate PATH system, including stations and platforms.

----------

