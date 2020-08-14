82-year-old man robbed inside Bronx elevator

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- An 82-year-old man was robbed inside an elevator in the Bronx.
The man was followed into an elevator inside an apartment building in Fordham Manor.
The incident happened around noon on Wednesday.
The thief pretended his cellphone was a gun and threatened to shoot the victim.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the thief.
