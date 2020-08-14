82-year-old man robbed inside Bronx elevator

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- An 82-year-old man was robbed inside an elevator in the Bronx.

The man was followed into an elevator inside an apartment building in Fordham Manor.

The incident happened around noon on Wednesday.

RELATED: 75-year-old man fights back for 9 floors in NYC elevator robbery

The thief pretended his cellphone was a gun and threatened to shoot the victim.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the thief.

SEE ALSO: Elderly man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn elevator

