The Countdown: Breaking down NYC's latest move over migrant crisis

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we break down New York City's decision to move a highly criticized humanitarian relief center for incoming asylum seekers.

After critics slammed the idea to house asylum seekers in a site in the Bronx, the city changed course.

The current facility under construction at Orchard Beach will now come down due to concerns over flooding and pooling of water, which is exactly why critics said it was a bad idea in the first place.

Now, city officials are focused on a parking lot on Randall's Island.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

War in Ukraine latest

Despite recent failures, Russia continues to back its invasion of Ukraine. Russia's upper house of its parliament unanimously approved annexing four regions in Ukraine. This comes as Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defenses and seized back even more territory. Meanwhile, the U.S. is providing an additional $625 million in security assistance to help Ukraine continue to push back against Vladimir Putin's army.

Hurricane Ian's aftermath

At least 103 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, according to local officials. Five additional people were also reported dead due to the storm in North Carolina, according to the governor's office. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges.

