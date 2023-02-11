The Countdown: Lawyer who knew George Santos delves into his murky past

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dig a little deeper into Congressman George Santos' murky past with the help of someone who knew him growing up.

Attorney Tiffany Bogosian, who went to middle school with Santos, explained the time she assisted him with a theft charge in Pennsylvania.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska: White House

The White House said Friday that an unknown "high-altitude object" had been shot down over Alaska. President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown, spokesman John Kirby said, adding that the origin of the object has yet to be determined.

Tiempo 40th Anniversary

This Sunday, 'Tiempo,' our public affairs program focusing on Latinos will celebrate its 40th anniversary. The show, the first in the Tri-State to dedicate to issues affecting Hispanics, has been a groundbreaker with its interviews and storytelling. We look back at the show's beginning with those who made it happen.

7 Sports+

We break down the Brooklyn Nets' trades that sent two super stars out of New York, and we'll meet the courageous leading scorer for the Columbia Women's Basketball Team, who is a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. And we are just two days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs. We hear from both starting quarterbacks.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

