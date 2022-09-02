The Countdown: Where do we stand 1 year after Hurricane Ida?

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we look back at the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida on the Tri-State area, and where we stand now one year later.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Exactly one year ago Thursday, the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the Tri-State area.

It hit harder than just about anyone could have predicted. Historic rainfall, flash flooding and even tornadoes wreaked havoc. When it was done, it left behind death and devastation.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we look back at the devastating event, and where we stand now.

Here are the headlines:

1 year after Ida

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. discusses the state of Queens, one year after it was devastated by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, specifically what has been done about the basement apartments which ultimately became a tragic deathtrap for some residents.

The science of hurricanes

Lee Goldberg talks with the co-author of one of the most respected hurricane forecast models in the nation about what makes a hurricane tick, and why this hurricane season has been so quiet.

Dr. Oluseyi talks about space

It's the first official recurring segment on 'The Countdown.' Once a month, astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi will stop by to talk about the last month in space news. Thursday's topics include the Artemis launch and the latest images from the James Webb scope.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.