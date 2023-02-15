The Countdown: What we know about the deadly shooting at Michigan State University

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest details on the deadly shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and injured several others.

Police identified the gunman as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say they found, on his body, a three-page document explaining his motive. The document also had a number of additional locations he planned to target, including two Ewing public schools in New Jersey. Out of an abundance of caution, Ewing Schools closed on Tuesday.

Police officers went to each of the district's five public schools as well as other schools in town before investigators determined it was safe to re-open the schools.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgon Norwood has more on what we know about the shooter and any details on a possible motive.

We also spoke with Stefanie Feldman, who is deputy assistant to the president and senior advisor to the domestic policy advisor about the more than $231 million in grants being sent to states to help fund crisis intervention court proceedings.

The aim is to keep guns out of the hands of people who might use them to harm themselves or others.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

