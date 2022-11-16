The Countdown: Mike Pence discusses 'future' with Sandra Bookman

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' former Vice President Mike Pence goes one-on-one with Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman to talk about a number of political topics, including the future of the Republican party.

Pence took time to chat about his process in deciding whether or not he'll run for president, and also offered his thoughts about other potential Republican candidates.

He also discussed his former running mate Donald Trump, and what he thinks could come out of the former president's 'big' announcement Tuesday night.

Political expert and consultant Hank Sheinkopf also joined the show to help break down the latest political developments.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Russian-made missile hits Poland

Poland says that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that marked the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country.

NASA Artemis launch

NASA is fueling its new moon rocket for a middle-of-the-night launch. It's the space agency's third try to put a capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

