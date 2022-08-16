The Countdown: Setting the stage for new school year

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we set the stage for the new school year by breaking down the big issues facing students, teachers and parents.

Newark Trust for Education Executive Director Ronald Chaluisan, joins us with more on what can be expected in and out of the classroom.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show

Calculating the IRA's effects

Ari Matusiak, co-founder and CEO of Rewiring America, joins us to talk about the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, and the non-profit's "Households Savings Calculator."

Welcoming migrants

CCNY Executive Director Monsignor Kevin Sullivan talks with Bill Ritter about the recent influx of migrants heading to New York City and how the Catholic church is working overtime to welcome them.

