The Countdown: Nor'easter moves through Tri-State; medical expert explains RVS

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover a nasty nor'easter pushing through the Tri-State area.

One to 2 inches of rain are expected for New York City and the coast, where winds could gust 35-40 m.p.h. into early Friday.

Parts of Sullivan and Ulster Counties could see several inches of snow. Higher elevations in the Catskills and Poconos could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Eyewitness News meteorologist Dani Beckstrom breaks down the storm.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

RSV latest

Does it seem like you or someone you know have been sick lately. You're not alone. Cases of a lot of viruses are up including COVID, the flu and RSV. As for the latter, RSV isn't new, but it's hitting people harder after people eased up on COVID precautions. Dr. Emily Volk explains.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

We are digging deeper into the mental health crisis robbing this country of people at alarming rates. DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on Wednesday. The beloved TV personality was a dancer, DJ and co-executive producer on the Ellen Show. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for teens and young people in this country. Over the past decade, there's been a 55% increase of suicide in the Black community.

US, Africa summit

A summit at the White House is wrapping up for African and U.S. leaders. They're trying to find ways to tackle an ongoing humanitarian crisis that's getting worse.

