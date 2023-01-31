The Countdown: Answering biggest questions about this mild, snowless season

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we're joined by an expert who answers our biggest questions about the mild, snowless season we're having in New York City.

Judah Cohen is the Director of Seasonal Forecasting at Verisk Atmospheric and Environmental Research.

Among the questions we asked Cohen was how much of the recent warmth can be attributed to climate change.

WATCH HIS FULL INTERVIEW:

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

NYC asylum seeker controversy

New York City police cleared groups of migrants from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen on Monday, but dozens who refuse to go are still on the street -- refusing to back down. The asylum seekers who refused to leave camped out along 57th Street between 9th and 10th avenues. The migrants said they'd rather sleep in the street than go to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Tyre Nichols' death: 2 more officers relieved of duty, 2 EMTS fired

Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill, a sixth officer involved in the Tyre Nichols traffic stop, has been relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation, according to Memphis police.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

