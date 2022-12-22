The Countdown: Winter storm approaches; Zelenskyy visits U.S.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we track a multi-faceted winter storm headed our way, plus the latest details on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S.

The storm will bring rain and flooding starting Thursday afternoon, followed by wind gusts of up to 50 mph and a flash freeze on Friday.

The New York State government is urging residents to take the storm seriously.

Jackie Bray, Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, joined the show to discuss their preparations.

Zelenskyy visits U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United States on Wednesday. It's first known visit outside of Ukraine since the war with Russia began in February. He met with President Joe Biden at the White House and spoke late Wednesday afternoon before addressing Congress. He also had a message for the American people.

NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

An NYPD officer who was shot Wednesday morning in Brooklyn was out of the hospital by the evening. He was responding to a call about a family dispute at an apartment in Bedford Stuyvesant. The officer was shot in the foot during a struggle. The gunman was also shot and is expected to be ok.

Tripledemic latest

Masks are now required in all public schools in Passaic, New Jersey amid the so called "tripledemic." COVID, flu and RSV cases are causing concern. There's no word on how long the requirement will be in place. Meanwhile in New York City, RSV cases are actually down, but flu cases are already higher than they were during the peak of the last four flu seasons, and COVID cases are fluctuating.

FTX founder extradition

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is going to be extradited from the Bahamas to face prosecution in New York. The disgraced former CEO of the will be arraigned in federal court in Manhattan. Bankman-Fried is accused of stealing billions from investors.

