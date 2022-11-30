The Countdown: US beats Iran in World Cup match, but at what cost?

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have reaction on the United States' thrilling victory over Iran in the World Cup.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have reaction on the United States' thrilling victory over Iran in the World Cup.

The team held on to a 1-0 lead to notch their first win of the tournament, allowing them to move on to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014.

The one score of the game came in the 38th minute off the foot of Christian Pulisic. It was an amazing goal, but it did cost the team.

Pulisic left the game after halftime, and we now know he's been taken to the hospital with an abdominal injury.

Now, the team needs to get ready for a major test in the round of 16. There will be no more tie games. The team will face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. in another do-or-die game.

The odds don't favor the U.S., according to FiveThirtyEight, but that won't stop the team and the country from celebrating.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

'Giving Tuesday'

This Tuesday was 'Giving Tuesday.' It is a global movement meant to encourage people to give back this holiday season. Across the world, charities found ways to show people how they can help. Our own Lee Goldberg spent the day at the Food Bank for New York City and spoke to their director about the help they need.

U.S. rail strike looms

The United States is on the brink of a devastating rail strike. Hundreds of thousands of workers are ready to walk off the job in a move that would paralyze the supply chain and passenger rail service. As if that's not enough of a problem, it would also devastate the already shaky U.S. economy.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.