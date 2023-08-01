The Sitdown: 'Oppenheimer' cast, director on the blockbuster film

In this edition of 'The Sitdown,' Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon discussed the cinematic experience with the stars and director of 'Oppenheimer.'

The dawn of the nuclear age and birth of the first atomic bomb might seem like an unlikely story to tell in a summer blockbuster, and at a cost of $100 million, 'Oppenheimer' represents a very big bet by director Christopher Nolan.

Not surprisingly, A-list cast give much of the credit to Nolan himself.

"He really, really believes in his audiences," said actor Cillian Murphy, who plays the film's main character Robert Oppenheimer. "He really believes his audiences are smart. He really believes that his audiences can take this, and from the response that we're getting so far, the audiences are loving it."

While big Hollywood productions have relied heavily on computers, telling the truth is important enough to Nolan that he avoids computer-generated special effects in favor of real explosions, and the result is stunning on a very big screen, especially given the large IMAX format.

You can watch the full episode in the media player above.

