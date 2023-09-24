3 people injured in 3-alarm fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant

Three people were injured in a fire at a building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Sunday morning.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at a building on Mac Donough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 12 a.m.

More than 100 FDNY and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The three injured civilians were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

"I think it was fairly quick," said Assistant Chief Brian Cordasco. "Our members went in, were able to get the victims out, transported them to the hospital very quickly."

The fire began in the cockloft of the building, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

