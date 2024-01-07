Tiempo for 1/7/24: The fight against human trafficking

In this episode of Tiempo, we'll hear from the good people at Goya Foods who are helping in the fight against human trafficking.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The good people at Goya Foods joined forces with several organizations and businesses to help fight the epidemic.

Goya Cares is hoping to get more schools to sign up for free preventative education assemblies on human trafficking

The assemblies educate students on the warning signs and red flags to watch out for.

The Center for Safety and Change is a Goya Cares coalition partner. The non-profit organization based in Rockland County leads the Goya Cares school assemblies for preventative education curriculum.

We'll talk to Rafael Toro, National Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods, and Stefany Ovalles, Attorney Director of Immigration Law for the Center for Safety & Change.

Plus, the smash hit Broadway show "Six" has new cast members. The 'Queens' recently made their debut on the show at the Lena Horne Theatre and one of them is from Puerto Rico.

We'll meet singer and actress Didi Romero.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

