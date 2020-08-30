tiempo

Tiempo: Massive backpack giveaway helping Latino community on Long Island as schools reopen

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a massive backpack and PPE giveaway is taking place on Long Island.

The goal is to make sure the Latino community is well equipped with traditional schools supplies and safety gear to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students return to school.

New York State Senator Monica Martinez represents Brentwood Long Island, where 65% of the residents are Latino.

She has partnered with attorney William Ferro from La Liga de Justicia law firm.

Together they have been bringing school supplies to Latino kids across Long Island for the past four years.

Plus, the history of the Bronx is told through a new podcast.

The Bronx Tourism Council just launched "Go Bronx Podcast" a weekly show focused on the history of the borough.

The Bronx is home to a substantial Latino population.

Olga Luz Tirado from the Bronx Tourism Council explains why it is important to create a podcast on the borough's history.

