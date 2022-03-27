tiempo

Tiempo: Westchester business start-up program now offers Spanish courses

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo a program in Westchester County designed to help people start their own business is now offering a Spanish language option.

Deborah Novick is the director of Launch 1000, which started at the height of the pandemic. The program has helped 200 Westchester residents start new businesses.

We talk to Novick about the programs goal and new bilingual approach.

The American Latino Museum has established a scholarly advisory committee. Leaders from across various academic disciplines, such as architecture, anthropology, and history will review exhibits and lay out the groundwork for the museum's collections.

We'll talk to one of the scholars on the committee who is also a Latino criminal justice professor at John Jay College.

